The Turkish navy is taking part in NATO's annual maritime exercise off the Mediterranean hosted by Italy, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

"We are participating in the exercise with our TCG Preveze submarine and our TCG Barbaros frigate, which is assigned to NATO Permanent Naval Task Group-2," the ministry said on Twitter.

The Dynamic Manta-2023 began on Monday off Italy's Sicily Island and will continue until March 10.

Nine allied nations, including Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Türkiye, the U.K., and the U.S. joined for the anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare exercise in the central Mediterranean.

The aim of the exercise is to provide all participants with complex and challenging warfare training to enhance interoperability and proficiency in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare skills, according to the Allied Maritime Command.