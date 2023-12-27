Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on his U.S counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Türkiye expects Washington to fulfill its commitments on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, in a phone call on Wednesday.

The call came one day after the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Parliament approved Sweden’s bid for NATO membership. The United States has hailed the decision, which was reportedly linked to U.S. approval of the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

Turkish media reported that Fidan told Blinken that the issue is still before the parliament, as the general assembly of the parliament will have the final say on Sweden’s NATO membership. He also told the top U.S. diplomat that Washington, the U.S. Congress should act “in the spirit of alliance” and fulfill its commitments on F-16 sales.

Two diplomats also talked about the latest situation in Gaza and Cyprus question, sources said. Fidan reiterated the importance of an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the launch of negotiations for a lasting peace in the Palestine-Israel conflict.