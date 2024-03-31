Türkiye will support a new NATO secretary-general based on its expectations and needs, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications on Sunday.

In a phone call, Erdoğan told outgoing premier Rutte that Türkiye expected the new head of the security alliance to serve the needs and interests of allies regarding counter-terrorism and to take account of the sensitivities of non-European Union member allies.

He emphasized the need for the new NATO chief to "best serve the security and interests of members in the fight against terrorism and other challenges, bolster the unity of the Alliance, prioritize NATO's fundamental duty, and deliver convincing commitments to uphold the Alliance's core values and established practices, and consider the sensitivities of non-EU allies."

According to the statement, Erdoğan further said: "In light of these principles, strategic thinking and fairness will guide Türkiye's decision-making process concerning the matter."

Rutte, for his part, said on X: "I just spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. First, we took the opportunity to mark a special milestone: the 100th anniversary this year of the conclusion (of) the Treaty of Friendship between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Türkiye."

"Other topics we discussed included our efforts to support Ukraine and ways of taking rapid and decisive action to improve the disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza," he added.

Rutte is now seeking to replace Jens Stoltenberg as secretary-general of the 31-nation Western military alliance.

But he needs the support of every NATO member state to get the job and Hungary expressed opposition to his bid. There are currently no other publicly declared candidates.

Rutte has strong backing from Britain, Germany and the United States.