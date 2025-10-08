Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s efforts to combat the Daesh terrorist group, as he emphasized the importance of its security for Türkiye's security.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani, Fidan underlined that Syria’s security is vital to Türkiye’s stability, stressing that Israel’s aggression toward Syria poses the country’s most serious challenge and that such attacks must be firmly opposed.

He noted that the two sides discussed Israel’s “unlawful actions” and evaluated efforts to establish security in southern Syria.

“Israel’s attacks on Syria represent one of the most significant problems the country faces. We addressed these unlawful actions in our meeting today and assessed efforts to ensure security in Syria’s south,” Fidan said.

He stressed that Türkiye would continue to support Syria’s efforts toward lasting peace and stability, adding: “Peace and security in Syria can only be realized through respect for the country’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty. Türkiye will continue to support these efforts.”

On internal security, Fidan warned that terrorist groups unable to find refuge inside Syria were moving beyond the border to launch operations, and that Ankara did not want the region to become a destabilizing “sore spot.” He said all parties must act in good faith, pursue peaceful methods and demonstrate they pose no threat. Fidan added that Türkiye is closely following the situation and will continue consultations with Damascus.

The minister said discussions with his Syrian counterpart confirmed that the Syrian government is in dialogue with the SDF and that talks are proceeding on the basis of a unitary state.

Fidan also addressed ongoing cease-fire negotiations over Gaza, saying negotiators, including Türkiye, the United States, Qatar and Egypt, with Egypt and others mediating between Hamas and Israel in Cairo, were close to an agreement on four main items. He outlined the package as: immediate declaration of a cease-fire; the release of hostages and return of bodies held by Hamas, the release of Palestinians abducted by Israel and held in Israeli prisons, including some serving life sentences and those detained after Oct. 7; a significant increase in humanitarian aid; and the start of a process for Israeli forces to pull back to agreed withdrawal lines.

“If an agreement is reached, a cease-fire will be announced today,” he said.

While praising the negotiating parties’ resolve to secure hostages’ release and a cease-fire, Fidan warned that the Netanyahu government could still pursue a disruptive “Plan B,” and said mediators were mindful of that risk. He said a follow-up meeting in France would seek to advance the political dimension of the plan, including steps toward healing wounds and pursuing a two-state solution.

Fidan singled out Suwayda in his remarks, saying Israel’s attacks there were producing negative ripple effects and constituted a matter of national security for Türkiye.

The comments come amid a broader regional push to stabilize Syria and curb cross-border threats, and as Ankara presses for greater international engagement with Damascus while continuing counterterrorism cooperation.

Fidan also noted that while members of the international community often express their expectations of the Syrian government, the Syrian people also have expectations in return – particularly that the world should take a clear stance against Israel’s attacks.

“A government open to cooperation with the international community is now in power in Syria. Just as Syria fulfills the obligations demanded by the international community, the international community must also fulfill its duties toward Syria by lifting all sanctions,” he added.

For his part, al-Shaibani highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagement, noting that the Syrian government is in dialogue with the terrorist YPG/PKK-dominated SDF, and that the talks are continuing on the basis of a unitary state.

He called on the SDF to implement the March 10 agreement "without delay," accusing the group of stalling measures vital to the country's security and stability.

He said the group's slow response is "hindering the interests of our people and obstructing counterterrorism efforts," adding that the deal "remains only ink on paper" due to the SDF's reluctance to take necessary steps.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country's territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs. The group, however, has violated the agreement more than once.