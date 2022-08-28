Türkiye itself will decide when it may launch a new counterterrorism operation across the border in northern Syria, according to the country's communications director.

Terrorists from the PKK's Syrian branch YPG are attacking both Turkish soldiers and Syrians living in Turkish-controlled areas near the border, Fahrettin Altun said when Norwegian daily Aftenposten asked when Türkiye will start an operation in northern Syria.

"There may be different approaches regarding the crisis on the ground. However, we believe that the fight against terrorism is the common denominator of all states that want peace and stability in the region," Altun said.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Türkiye has become a state that puts its own interests at the center, he added.

"Of course, there is some exchange of ideas between the states. However, at the end of the day, no step that Türkiye will take is subject to anyone's permission or consent," he stressed.

When asked if Türkiye needs the support of Russian authorities for the operation, Altun said Turkish-Russian relations have a "deep-rooted history" and are "extremely realistic."

Türkiye prevented the formation of a terror corridor aimed near its southern borders with the operations it carried out, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday, underlining that Ankara will never allow this to happen.

The YPG controls large parts of northern Syria and is regarded by Washington as an important ally against Daesh despite its NATO ally Türkiye's major security concerns and warnings. The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the U.S., Türkiye and the European Union, and Washington's support for its Syrian affiliate has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Ankara.

In May, President Erdoğan announced plans for a new military operation in Syria to drive away the YPG. The plans include resuming Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone along the border with Syria and enabling the voluntary return of Syrian refugees from Türkiye. Erdoğan has recently said that Türkiye's plan for a new military operation in northern Syria will be on the table as long as the YPG continues to pose a security threat to his country.

Türkiye has launched three major cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 and already controls some territories in the north. Turkish-backed operations in previous years have ousted YPG and Daesh terrorists from the northwestern enclave of Afrin and a series of border towns further east. Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

Erdoğan has said that since the U.S. and Russia have failed to live up to their commitments to provide a safe zone along the border region, Türkiye is ready to mount an operation to protect the nation and locals in northern Syria from the YPG. In October 2019, Russia committed to removing the terrorist group from Tal Rifaat and Manbij after reaching an agreement with Türkiye during Operation Peace Spring. Moscow also promised that the terrorists would be pulled back 30 kilometers from the border on the M4 highway and in the area outside the Operation Peace Spring zone.

Nordic NATO bids

Asked about Türkiye's objection to Finland and Sweden's NATO bids, Altun said: "If we are convinced that they keep their promises, their membership will be approved. Right now, the Turkish Parliament isn't in session, so we can't talk about a concrete date (to vote on their NATO bid)."

This June Türkiye, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum on the Nordic countries' bids for NATO membership following four-way talks in Madrid.

The memorandum conditions Finland and Sweden to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns, including the extradition of terrorist suspects, and lifts an arms embargo on Ankara.

To join NATO, a step the countries took after Russia began its war on Ukraine, Sweden and Finland need the consent of all current members of the alliance, including Türkiye, a member for over 70 years.

Most recently, Finland and Sweden reiterated on Friday that they will cooperate with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism during the first trilateral meeting between the parties since the deal was signed on the sidelines of the NATO Madrid summit.

According to a statement from Ankara, Finland and Sweden reiterated their commitment to show full solidarity and cooperation with Türkiye in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism, pledging to fully support Türkiye against all threats to its national security, especially the PKK terrorist organization, its Syrian PYD/YPG offshoots and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The three sides came together in Helsinki where Türkiye was represented by Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, accompanied by representatives from Türkiye's intelligence agency and the Defense and Interior Ministries.