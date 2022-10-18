The 12th Conference of the Information Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Istanbul on Oct. 21-22, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said on Tuesday.

Ministers and high-level representatives from 57 countries will discuss issues that will deepen cooperation in the fields of media, communication and information in the Islamic world, the directorate said in a statement.

The conference, which will gather under the theme Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era, aims to develop and strengthen the cooperation of Islamic countries in the field of media and communication.

During the conference, the representatives of the information organizations of OIC member countries will seek ways to develop programs on combating disinformation and Islamophobia, according to the statement.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will deliver the keynote speech of the conference and OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address the opening session.

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with the heads of the delegations and give a speech at the gala dinner to be held at the Mecidiye Pavilion.

At the opening of the ministerial session on Saturday, the Saudi Arabian representative will hand over the term presidency of the OIC Information Ministers Conference to Türkiye.