Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that the Gaza cease-fire agreement must be implemented without any provocations from Israel and that Türkiye will offer technical support to ensure the deal’s smooth execution.

“The agreement in Gaza must be implemented without any mishaps or provocations by Israel. Our priority is the implementation of the first phase,” Fidan told reporters.

He noted that Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts will continue alongside its technical assistance, underscoring Ankara’s commitment to helping the parties fulfill the terms of the agreement and advance toward lasting peace in Gaza.