President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday hailed U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to halt the bloodshed in Gaza, saying Türkiye will remain engaged in the push for a cease-fire and a lasting settlement.

“I commend U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a cease-fire,” Erdoğan said in a statement.

He underlined that Türkiye would continue contributing to the process, stressing that any solution must ensure justice and be acceptable to all parties involved.

Türkiye has long called for an immediate cease-fire and an end to the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to local health authorities.

Erdoğan warned Saturday that Palestinian statehood will remain “incomplete” unless Israel is halted, urging the immediate trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his Cabinet, and what he described as a “genocidal cadre,” while criticizing global institutions for failing to act.