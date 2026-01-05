With the spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatening maritime security, Türkiye will raise the issue at a critical summit hosted by France.

The country’s top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, will stress the strategic priority of maintaining security in the Black Sea, a Foreign Ministry source told media outlets on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron will ‍convene a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Tuesday. The group, led by Britain and ‌France, includes more than 30 nations.

The ‍source said Fidan would attend the meeting and would repeat Türkiye's position on the need for "results-oriented" steps to end the war. Talks at the Paris summit would focus on articles in a U.S. draft plan to end the war, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine and the possible role the coalition can play, the source said.

The person said ⁠Fidan would point to "concrete" results from three previous rounds of direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Istanbul, including prisoner swaps, and repeat Ankara's offer to host a leaders' meeting of the warring sides.

Fidan would "state that Türkiye views maintaining security in the Black Sea as a strategic priority and that it is reminding all sides ‌of its position on this matter," the source said.

NATO member Türkiye has maintained cordial ties with Moscow and Kyiv throughout the ​war. It has provided military support to Ukraine but refused to ‍join Western sanctions on Russia.

Ankara has warned both sides against the recent escalation in the Black ‍Sea, ​which saw ‍Russian and Turkish vessels struck by drones, ⁠as well as Ukrainian ports ‍damaged. Türkiye has also seen a series of drones enter its airspace in recent weeks and has downed one.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last week he would discuss various issues with U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump ‌in a phone call on Monday, including matters related to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Coalition of the Willing was formed in March 2025, at a leaders’ summit in London, which was also attended by Fidan. Erdoğan later joined online meetings of the summit on March 15 and Nov. 25, 2025. More meetings followed in August, September, October and December, and Türkiye was represented at every summit.

Fidan is expected to reiterate Erdoğan’s vision for a peaceful, fair solution to the conflict, raising attention to the three rounds of negotiations between the sides hosted by Türkiye in 2025 and the subsequent success of negotiations in securing tangible results, such as a prisoner swap. He is also expected to renew Türkiye’s call for hosting the next round of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing for a week of fresh diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, he announced in his evening video address on Sunday.

Meetings are set to take place in Europe to contribute further to Ukraine's protection and to end the war, he said, without providing details about the time and place of the talks.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would prepare for two options: diplomacy or further active defense if the pressure from partners on Russia is insufficient. While striving for peace, he added that Ukraine would not relinquish its forces to anyone.

On Monday, the chiefs of general staff of Ukraine's allies are expected to meet in Kyiv to discuss the country's future ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

National security advisers from 14 EU countries and Canada had already met in Kyiv on Saturday.

Zelenskyy is calling for solid security guarantees from the U.S. and European allies to protect Ukraine from future Russian attacks after the end of the war. A peace agreement is not in sight, even after almost four years of the conflict.