Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, his second visit to the country since March. Turkish diplomatic sources said his talks would focus on several issues and Ankara would “confirm its full solidarity with the UAE, one of the countries most affected by the war in the Gulf.” Fidan and Emirati officials will also review preparations for the second upcoming meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council.

Sources said Fidan would emphasize how outside intervention has worsened conflicts in the region and underline the need to strengthen “regional ownership” in his talks in the UAE. “Regional ownership” often comes up in Fidan’s talks regarding the region, which has been fragmented and driven into conflicts for decades due to the intervention of what Türkiye calls “imperialist powers,” namely European countries.

Fidan is expected to emphasize the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for regional and global stability, and to stress that a united Yemen that has achieved peace and stability is also critical to security in the Middle East.

Sources said Fidan was also expected to say that the second phase of the Peace Plan for Gaza should begin without delay, humanitarian conditions should be improved, and reconstruction efforts should be launched. In this context, he is anticipated to hold consultations on the work of the Board of Peace, of which both countries are founding members.

Separately, the minister will emphasize the importance of the international community taking a determined and united stance to preserve and make permanent the ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon in the face of attacks by “occupier Israel,” sources said.

Türkiye and the UAE have maintained a strategic partnership since 2023. The first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council, established between the two countries in 2023, was held at the leaders’ level in Ankara on July 16, 2025. The UAE is the Gulf country with the largest investments in Türkiye and Türkiye’s largest trading partner in the Gulf. Trade volume between the two countries stood at $19.346 billion in 2025.