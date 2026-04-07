Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper discussed diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing regional war and secure lasting peace, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

They also reviewed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the U.K.

The call came after U.S. President Donald Trump gave Iran until 8 p.m. Tuesday Eastern (0000GMT Wednesday) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement or face attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Regional tensions have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,400 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.