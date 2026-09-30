Türkiye’s National Security Council (MGK) on Wednesday called for an end to the U.S.-Israel-Iran war and a return to negotiations, warning that continued fighting risks creating a cycle of conflict with increasingly serious global consequences.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired the council to discuss Türkiye’s national security priorities and a series of regional and international conflicts, according to a statement released by the Communications Directorate after the meeting.

Officials briefed the council on ongoing operations at home and abroad against threats to Türkiye’s national unity and security, particularly the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh terrorist organizations, as well as recent international developments.

The MGK also reviewed progress under the Terror-Free Türkiye and Terror-Free Region initiatives, reaffirming Ankara’s determination to continue efforts aimed at strengthening the security of Türkiye and the wider region.

The council said Türkiye would continue pursuing policies aimed at contributing to the peace, security and prosperity of neighboring countries.

Syria featured prominently in the discussions, with the council reviewing what it described as positive developments in strengthening the country’s unity and territorial integrity, extending state authority nationwide and advancing the integration process.

Türkiye will continue supporting the Syrian people as they rebuild their country and strengthen relations with the international community, the statement said.

The council also underlined the importance of stability in Iraq, describing peace and security in the neighboring country as critical to the wider region.

It welcomed the Iraqi government’s efforts to strengthen state sovereignty throughout the country and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to advancing strategic cooperation with Baghdad.

Turning to the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the MGK warned that continued hostilities were developing into a cycle of confrontation that was deepening existing regional vulnerabilities.

The council urged the parties to return to negotiations and end the conflict, warning that its global repercussions were becoming progressively more serious.

The MGK separately addressed developments in Gaza and Lebanon, saying Israel had continued its attacks without fulfilling its commitments and obligations toward establishing peace.

It called on the international community to take concrete action against Israeli policies that Türkiye says are obstructing regional stability, including violations of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The council also reviewed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, focusing particularly on attacks against civilian infrastructure and navigation routes and their regional and global repercussions.

Pointing to signs of uncontrolled escalation and the potential spread of the conflict, the MGK called on both sides to exercise restraint and pursue a cease-fire.

The meeting also addressed escalating tensions in Yemen, with the council warning that recent developments were increasing security risks across the region, particularly for neighboring countries.

It stressed that restoring calm in Yemen was also important for global stability and called for tensions to be brought under control without delay.

The MGK reiterated Türkiye’s determination to combat terrorism while pursuing regional diplomacy, stability and cooperation across neighboring countries and conflict zones.