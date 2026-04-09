Türkiye's Foreign Ministry called on the international community to act against Israel’s approval of 34 new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, describing the move as a "serious violation" of international law and U.N. resolutions.

In a written statement, the ministry condemned the decision by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to authorize new settlement construction, warning that it undermines prospects for a two-state solution.

The statement said Israel’s actions further entrench occupation policies and weaken efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Reiterating Ankara’s position, the ministry stressed that the expansion of settlements runs counter to international law and damages the foundations of a viable peace process.

Türkiye also urged the international community to take concrete steps in response to what it described as unlawful initiatives.

Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its military campaign in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinians view the escalation - including killings, arrests, displacement, and settlement expansion - as a step toward formal annexation of the territory.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.