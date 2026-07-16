Speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Thursday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concerns about the state of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He warned that the diplomacy was lagging while the conflict continued to escalate. He said Türkiye would continue its political and military support for Ukraine. Fidan also called on the sides to ensure maritime security in the Black Sea and suggested that a moratorium be declared on attacks across the sea, to that extent.

Answering a question, Fidan said Russia was also ready for negotiations with Ukraine, as he observed in his recent visit to Russia.

The minister noted that the spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict into the Black Sea was “not desired.”

“It is inexcusable to target Black Sea ports, tankers, fishing boats and risk civilian lives,” he said.

Fidan noted that it was crucial to keep the peace in the Black Sea and urged both sides to act responsibly, “with common sense.” The minister stated that Ankara is searching for new strategies to end the vicious cycle regarding the conflict and that there were “new ideas” brought up in their talks with the sides.

He noted that the “Istanbul format” of peace negotiations should continue, referring to Türkiye’s hosting of multiple talks between the sides. He noted that this format brought together officials from both sides who were specialized in different aspects of negotiations and was transparent.

“Just because the conflict continues, it does not mean that this format should be suspended,” he said. The minister noted that U.S. negotiators also stepped in after the Istanbul talks and that they were working to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

“Unfortunately, right now, the conflict is underway with the risk of escalation,” he added.

He stated that one of the most vital legs of a possible peace deal between the sides was security guarantees for Ukraine, including land, maritime and air components. He said Türkiye agreed to lead the maritime component of the guarantees and that they were on the same page with their allies on this matter.

Fidan arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday after a long train trip from Poland and was scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. The trip marks Fidan's first visit to Ukraine since May 2025, while the latest ministerial-level visit from Ukraine to Türkiye took place during the NATO summit hosted in Ankara earlier this month. Zelenskyy was among the guests of the summit, where his efforts to rally the international community for more military support paid off, as the summit's declaration pledged sustainable support to Kyiv against Russia.

"At the NATO summit, the allies delivered strong messages reaffirming their continued support for Ukraine. Since the first day of the war, Türkiye has provided both political and military support to Ukraine. As our president stated during the NATO leaders' session, we will continue contributing to the list of Ukraine's prioritized needs. Following the summit, earlier this week, I attended the Coalition of the Willing Leaders' Summit in Paris on behalf of our president. There, we had the opportunity to discuss various aspects of our support for Ukraine with our counterparts," Fidan said.

Referring to the devastation and consequences of the war, Fidan said, "While witnessing the destruction and suffering caused by the war, we also observe with appreciation the resilience and solidarity demonstrated by the Ukrainian people." He added that Türkiye's greatest wish as a nation is for this suffering to end as soon as possible, and reaffirmed Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

Fidan recalled that Türkiye has maintained direct contact with both sides since the beginning of the war, adding that during his visit to Moscow in June, he once again conveyed Türkiye's call for the war to be brought to an end as soon as possible through peaceful means.

"In the coming period, we will continue and intensify our direct diplomatic efforts, including hosting negotiations once again if necessary," Fidan said.

He added that bilateral relations between Türkiye and Ukraine continue to deepen and that Turkish companies have maintained their operations in Ukraine despite the ongoing war. Fidan expressed confidence that Turkish companies would continue contributing to Ukraine's reconstruction, recovery, and economic development in the post-war period. He welcomed the Ukrainian Parliament's ratification of the free trade agreement signed between Türkiye and Ukraine in 2022, which occurred one day before his visit, expressing great satisfaction that the agreement would now enter into force. He also thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for his efforts. Fidan stated that the agreement would significantly advance the already dynamic trade partnership between the two countries. He said that after the war, Türkiye-Ukraine economic relations would reach a strategic level, creating major opportunities not only for bilateral trade but also for regional and broader international trade through enhanced connectivity.

Fidan also emphasized that the Crimean Tatars occupy a special place in bilateral relations, stating: "We have maintained our principled position regarding the illegal annexation of Crimea from the very beginning and continue to closely monitor developments in the region. On this occasion, I would like to reaffirm once again that Türkiye will always stand by our Crimean Tatar kin."

'No winner in war'

Responding to questions from journalists, Fidan said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan approaches the issue of ending the Russia-Ukraine war with the principle that, "There is no winner in war, and no loser in peace." He stated that Ukraine's territorial integrity remains under guarantee and that Ukraine's legitimate resistance has taken the war to another level.

"There is no explanation for a conventional war continuing in Europe for five years in the 21st century, becoming increasingly destructive. It is also a war that carries a growing risk of spreading. Geographically, it is expanding, and unfortunately, it is increasingly targeting new objectives, including critical infrastructure. God forbid, the introduction of new types of weapons would further increase this risk of escalation. Therefore, we need peace now more than ever," he added.

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye continues to support Ukraine while also remaining one of the few countries making efforts to strengthen dialogue with both sides in pursuit of peace. He noted that during his visit to Moscow, he had the opportunity to hear the Russian side's views firsthand and said that Türkiye had shared its analyses with both parties, including the U.S., which is engaged in mediation efforts.

Turning to navigation in the Black Sea, Fidan said: "The safety of navigation and commercial security in the Black Sea are of vital importance. I discussed this both with the Russian side during my visit to Moscow and with my esteemed counterpart here. I will also raise this issue in my meetings throughout today. It is an important matter for us and for all Black Sea countries."

Fidan recalled that the United Nations had proposed maintaining commitments regarding energy security and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea even while the war continues. He said the aim was to guarantee grain security, adding: "As you know, two years ago the grain agreement achieved partial success, allowing Ukrainian grain to reach global markets freely during that period. This not only helped stabilize prices but also made a significant contribution to food security in many parts of the world, including Africa."

With the conflict increasingly spilling over to Black Sea, Türkiye faced threats of stray drones and unmanned maritime vehicles, washing ashore on its coasts and even landing in rural areas. Stray naval mines floating in the Black Sea constitute another threat and prompted Türkiye to establish a demining task force with Bulgaria and Romania. Turkish-owned or operated tankers also face attacks by both sides of the conflict in the Black Sea.

He said he has visited the region regularly since the beginning of the war. "Because we have experience observing, analyzing, and to some extent living through wars, we are saddened to see the very scenarios we feared materializing. There has indeed been a certain degree of escalation, and this increasingly concerns us." He observed that virtually every available means of warfare has now been employed and that, after exhausting all options, the parties appear to be reaching a psychological point at which they are ready for a cease-fire. "There is a saying that the moment closest to dawn is the darkest hour of the night. We want to believe that this destructive stage the war has reached is a sign that a ceasefire and peace may now be close."

Fidan said that during his meetings in Moscow, senior Russian officials indicated that the parties are prepared for negotiations. He noted that neither side is opposed to coming together under the mediation of either Türkiye or the United States, describing this as a very significant development for future negotiations.

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed support for the idea of bringing together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye in a bid to end the conflict.

Sybiha noted that Erdoğan endeavored to end the conflict. He underlined that the meeting of Zelenskyy and Putin would add a new momentum to the peace process. He said Türkiye’s efforts to that extent was significant, adding that Ankara was one of the global diplomacy hubs for a swift peace.

Kremlin's response

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said ​on Thursday that there is ⁠no immediate ⁠prospect for resuming peace ​talks with Ukraine, ​though it ⁠said that Russia remains open to it. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was grateful for Türkiye's willingness to ⁠help peace efforts.

Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin was monitoring a major reshuffle of Zelenskyy's government, but the naming of a new ​prime minister and defense minister ​would make no ⁠difference unless Kyiv was ⁠willing to make ‌decisions leading ​to a ⁠peace settlement.