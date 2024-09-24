The call for a reform of the United Nations, pioneered by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is displayed across the streets of New York, where world leaders have arrived to attend the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Mottos such as "Beyond Five: Building a Global System for Everyone," "A Global System Beyond Five: A Fairer Future for Everyone," "A Reformed U.N. for a Fairer World," "Türkiye: A Partner in Humanitarian Aid and Sustainable Development," "For a Fair World, Together in Every Step," and "Building Bridges of Humanity for a Better Tomorrow" were showcased on digital screen trucks throughout the city.

Türkiye's Directorate of Communications coordinated the projection of visuals highlighting Türkiye's calls for U.N. reform.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan first introduced the phrase "The world is bigger than five" in 2013, referring to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. Türkiye has argued that the veto power held by these five countries undermines the effectiveness of the United Nations.