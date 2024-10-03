A statement issued after the National Security Council (MGK) meeting called on all responsible actors, including the U.N. Security Council to take immediate action to prevent Israel's attacks on Palestine, which have now expanded to other areas in the Middle East, including Lebanon.

Highlighting that it is necessary to increase international efforts to halt Israel’s genocide against Palestinian people and facilitate an immediate cease-fire, the MGK statement said it has called on all relevant actors to take action in this regard.

The statement also noted that Türkiye and the Turkish people would stand in solidarity with Lebanon against Israel’s inhumane attacks.

The top security council also condemned Israel’s latest move to declare U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata, calling it the latest example of “Israel’s lawlessness.”

The Netanyahu administration appears intent on spreading Israel's conflict with Hamas to wider regions. Ankara has been fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed cease-fire. Ankara urges Israel to reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians in cease-fire negotiations and the international community to pressure Netanyahu’s government. Türkiye has also formally applied to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Türkiye is also preparing for the possible evacuation of Turkish citizens from Lebanon, where Israel’s attacks have reached the suburbs of the capital Beirut.

Meanwhile, the meeting also reiterated Türkiye’s determination regarding the elimination of terrorist groups at home and abroad.

Noting that Türkiye would continue to maintain effective efforts to eliminate terrorists on Syrian territory, MGK said it would not let any plans or fait accompli attempts that would harm national security. Ankara would also ramp up efforts to find a solution to disagreement in Syria, in line with interests and expectations of the Syrian people.

Regarding the ongoing efforts in Iraq, the MGK statement highlighted Ankara’s determination to enhance cooperation with Baghdad in the fight against PKK terrorists and their offshoots. It also reiterated the idea that Ankara values the peace, security and prosperity of the brotherly Iraqi people.

Türkiye would also continue to wage successful operations against terrorist groups, including PKK/YPG, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh, which pose a threat to national security.

Regarding Ankara’s efforts to establish lasting peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MGK statement said Türkiye would not let its sincere approach and efforts regarding enhancing cooperation initiatives be exploited, adding that it is best to act with common sense.