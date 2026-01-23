Türkiye pledged to intensify regional cooperation in the Balkans after hosting the second meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform in Istanbul on Friday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a statement.

Fidan said the gathering – which brought together the foreign ministers of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia – reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening regional ownership, deepening dialogue and developing concrete cooperation initiatives.

He noted that the platform, established under Türkiye’s leadership, has quickly become an important mechanism for promoting stability and constructive engagement across the Balkans.

“We are united in the view that this platform offers a valuable framework for generating meaningful, results-oriented collaboration,” Fidan said.

Emphasizing Türkiye’s role as a stabilizing and unifying actor in the region, the foreign minister said Ankara attaches great importance to further advancing the inclusive and practical structure of the platform.

“Türkiye will continue contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the Balkans and will lead efforts that invest in our common future,” he added.