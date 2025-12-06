Negotiations on the Gaza stabilization force are ongoing, including its mandate and rules of engagement, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday at the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum in Qatar's capital.

"Türkiye is ready to "do whatever it takes" to contribute to the ongoing peace efforts regarding Gaza, Fidan said when asked whether Ankara was considering sending troops to Gaza

Stating that a comprehensive discussion is underway about an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, Fidan said a thorough assessment is being conducted regarding how the force would be deployed, what its mission would be, and under which rules it would operate.

He called for a "realistic" approach to the force's mission when setting expectations, "because there are realities in the field."

"I think our first objective in deploying ISF should be to separate Palestinians from the Israelis on the border line. This should be our main objective. Then, we can address the other remaining issues," Fidan added.

For the International Stabilization Force to be effective, a police force must be established and trained, and local administrations must be established to establish a peace committee, he noted.

It remains unclear which countries will contribute to the force, but the process will gradually take shape once the ISF is deployed, the Turkish foreign minister highlighted.

Noting that Ankara implemented an open-door policy after the Syrian civil war, Fidan said this policy served humanitarian goals.

International cooperation is needed to ensure stability in Syria, he added.

What U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to do in terms of mediation and peacebuilding activities aligns with Türkiye's interests, Fidan stated, reiterating Ankara's desire for a ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza.

About the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Turkish foreign minister said Europe appears to need "more creative solutions to become more resilient."

"I think the only viable way to go and finish this war is to engage faithfully and forcefully in peace talks. There is a good mediation taking place at the moment.

"I know that Europe has every reason not to trust Russia, and also vice versa; if you listen to Russia, they have every reason not to trust anybody else. But they have their perspectives," Fidan added.

Fidan separately met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the forum.

No details were provided on the meeting.

The meeting took place as global leaders, diplomats, and policy experts gathered in Doha for the two-day forum, held under the theme Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.