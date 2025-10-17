Türkiye reaffirmed its determination to help rebuild Gaza and sustain the fragile cease-fire following talks between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Ankara, as both sides also addressed Syria, Ukraine, and Türkiye-EU relations.

Fidan said Türkiye had “fulfilled its responsibilities regarding the implementation of the agreement reached” and was “ready to do even more” to ensure Gaza’s recovery and long-term stability. He underlined that Ankara would continue to support efforts for Gaza’s reconstruction, stressing: “Every building that rises in Gaza will uphold humanity’s shared conscience.”

Both ministers confirmed that sustaining the cease-fire, ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian access, and securing a permanent end to the war remain shared goals.

Fidan emphasized that “a two-state solution is the only step toward lasting peace in the region,” urging Europe, and particularly Germany, to take meaningful action for Palestine and Gaza.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Fidan said, is determined for Türkiye to take an active role in international task forces, peace initiatives, and cooperation mechanisms focused on rebuilding Gaza. “Türkiye will continue to be the breath of Gaza and the hope of Palestine,” he added.

On Syria, Fidan noted that Türkiye is closely following the Syrian government’s talks with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). He said Ankara expects the process to strengthen the country’s security, meet people’s needs, and support economic development. He added that the Syrian government must be allowed to reestablish control in the northeast and over natural resources.

Turning to Ukraine, the two ministers evaluated possible cease-fire scenarios and long-term stability plans. Fidan reiterated that Türkiye had hosted three rounds of meetings between Russia and Ukraine and would continue its efforts to end the conflict. “We remain optimistic and ready to do our part,” he said, stressing that the war’s impact extends beyond both sides, harming the global economy and energy stability.

German Foreign Minister Wadephul praised Türkiye’s “major role” in securing the Gaza cease-fire, calling the humanitarian bonds between the two nations “an invaluable treasure.”

“We have finally seen a moment of calm in the Middle East – weapons silenced, hostages freed. Now comes the greater task: ensuring that light endures,” Wadephul said, urging swift aid delivery to the enclave.

On Türkiye-EU relations, Fidan underlined that the two sides must draw lessons from the past and adopt a “new perspective for full integration.” He said Ankara remains fully committed to reviving dialogue on visa liberalization and membership progress, while calling on the EU to translate goodwill statements into concrete steps.

The talks reflected Türkiye’s growing diplomatic engagement in regional crises – from Gaza and Syria to Ukraine – and its aspiration to act as both a humanitarian and stabilizing power amid global uncertainty.