Türkiye's Foreign Ministry welcomed a deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia to return four villages that the latter had occupied for over three decades, calling it a positive development.

"We welcome the agreement reached on 19 April 2024 by the Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Commission on the return of four villages, which have been under occupation for 30 years, to Azerbaijan and on the continuation of the delimitation works,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that this "positive development,” attained via direct talks, marks a significant stride toward "the signing of a final peace agreement.”

The 8th meeting of the border delineation commissions, chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, took place on the border between the two countries.

The commissions reached an agreement on certain issues, a written statement issued by Azerbaijan regarding the meeting said.

According to the agreement, the border along Azerbaijan's Gazakh district will be determined in line with the border that existed when the Soviet Union collapsed.​​​​​​​

The line will pass through the villages of Baghanis (Armenia)-Baghanis Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia)-Aşağı Eskipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia)-Heyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia)-Kızılhacılı (Azerbaijan).

With the latest development, Armenia will return to Azerbaijan the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Aşağı Eskipara, Heyrimli, and Kızılhacılı, which it occupied during the First Karabakh War of 1988-1994.