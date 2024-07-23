The Foreign Ministry welcomed the recent reconciliation agreement on national unity signed between Palestinian factions in China on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Ankara commends China's contribution to the inter-Palestinian reconciliation process.

"Under the current circumstances, as the Israeli attacks in Gaza continue in full force and the aggression in the West Bank and East Jerusalem intensifies, achieving political unity in Palestine has become even more important and urgent," the ministry said, adding that it expects the steps outlined in the agreement to be implemented.

The ministry also said the long-standing efforts to achieve Palestinian political unity, which Türkiye has also contributed to, would be swiftly concluded.

Major Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, have agreed on national unity and decided to set up a "reconciliation government" following meetings in China.

Senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuk announced Tuesday that the resistance group had signed an agreement with other Palestinian groups including rivals Fatah.

Hamas and Fatah have been bitter rivals since Hamas fighters ejected Fatah from the Gaza Strip after deadly clashes that followed Hamas's resounding victory in a 2006 election.

The Hamas movement has ruled Gaza since seizing control of it in 2007.

The secularist Fatah movement controls the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Türkiye has been a virulent critic of Israel, has hosted Hamas leaders and welcomes the Palestinian resistance group as a liberation movement, unlike the majority of the Western world.

Ankara has called on the U.N. Security Council and the U.S. to exert pressure on Israel to accept a cease-fire proposal.