Türkiye welcomed the Gaza cease-fire agreement, expressing hope that it would pave the way for further peace and stability in the region.

In a statement he posted on X, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the deal, saying Türkiye hopes the agreement will pave the way for permanent peace in the region.

"As Türkiye, we have never left our Palestinian brothers and sisters alone in their fight against oppression and oppressors, not even for a moment," the president said, as he vowed to continue to stand by the people of Gaza, mobilizing all resources to help heal the blockaded Palestinian enclave’s wounds and support its recovery.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also welcomed the Gaza cease-fire agreement as he spoke with Hamas officials over the phone on Wednesday, as he reiterated Türkiye's commitment to support Palestine.

The Foreign Ministry welcomed the Gaza cease-fire deal, expressing gratitude to mediating countries, particularly Qatar and Egypt, for their efforts.

"In the following process, it is essential that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented, the ceasefire is made permanent, and humanitarian aid is urgently delivered to Gaza. The international community must ensure that Israel fulfills its responsibilities on these issues," the ministry said.

It added that lasting peace and stability in the Middle East depend on achieving peace in Palestine and ending the injustices faced by the Palestinian people.

The ministry continued by saying that peace negotiations must start immediately to establish an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in the period ahead," the ministry added.