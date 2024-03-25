Türkiye welcomes the U.N. Security Council's approval of the Gaza cease-fire resolution as a positive step, Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said Monday.

"We consider the UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan and humanitarian access to Gaza as a positive step," Keçeli said in a statement.

He continued by adding that Ankara hopes Israel will comply with the requirements of this resolution without delay.

"We call on the international community to take a united stand against Israel to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and to find a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he added.

The resolution passed 14-0 on Monday after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained.