Türkiye, Western countries and the United Nations encouraged the extension of a resolution that authorizes the delivery of vital humanitarian aid into the besieged northwestern Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

The long-running aid operation has been in place since 2014, and the most recent six-month authorization set to expire Jan. 10, 2023.

Turkish Ambassador to the U.N., Feridun Sinirlioğlu, spoke at a U.N. Security Council meeting and said the continued provision of life-saving humanitarian aid is critical as ever as the humanitarian crisis has become protracted over the years with ever-increasing needs.

''The cross-border operation has proven itself as a reliable lifeline of humanitarian assistance for millions of people in northwest Syria. This assistance goes beyond physical aid and also includes critical support in education, protection and health services,'' he said.

Sinirlioğlu said the scale, scope and efficiency of the cross-border operation have no match or substitute and added, ''There is no hidden agenda at issue here. The aim is nothing but to save lives of those who rely on this assistance.''

According to the U.N., around 15.3 million people will require humanitarian protection and assistance in 2023, the highest since the beginning of the conflict in 2011

Irish Ambassador Fergal Mythen urged all channels of access to be consistently available as he spoke on behalf of Norway and Ireland as co-pen holders on the Syrian humanitarian file. Mythen said although crossline convoys of aid into northwest Syria continue to increase in frequency and size, they are unable to substitute the scope or sight of massive cross-border operations. ''The highly monitored cross-border mechanism continues to be an indispensable lifeline providing food, shelter, wash, protection, vaccines and critical medical services to millions of Syrians in need,'' he said.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the U.N., Robert Wood, said the cross-border operation is among the most secure and transparent anywhere in the world. ''There is simply no substitute for cross-border assistance,'' he added.

U.N. aid chief, Martin Griffits, said the socio-economic degradation is the worst since the beginning of the crisis and stressed on the importance of maintaining the lifeline for millions in the northwest amid a cholera outbreak and in the middle of winter. The U.N. reported 62,000 suspected cholera cases, including 100 deaths from the disease as of Dec. 18, 2022.

According to the U.N., nearly 600 trucks delivered food and other essential aid cross the border in to northwest Syria every month in 2022.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, accused the West of politicizing humanitarian aid operations in Syria. ''The picture surrounding cross border mechanism has not been transparent,'' he said. He also said that Western sanctions affecting the lives of ordinary Syrians were ''absolutely unacceptable illegal and unilateral''.