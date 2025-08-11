President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye will not permit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his network of massacres to push the region toward greater disasters in a bid to extend their political survival.

"We will not allow Netanyahu and his massacre network to plunge our region into greater disasters just to prolong their political survival," Erdoğan told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, as Israel prepares to commit further massacres by fully occupying the Gaza Strip.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is doing whatever is necessary to stop the atrocities in Gaza and ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

“We have mobilized all the resources of our state and our full diplomatic capacity,” Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye has given the clearest response to the “barbarity and oppression” of “the terrorist state of Israel” against Palestinians.

“Our nation is also not leaving Gaza alone,” he added.