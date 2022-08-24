Three special "kindness trains" left for Afghanistan from Türkiye's capital city on Wednesday with roughly 1,500 tons of aid in tow.

"The 6th kindness train voyage is on its way to Afghanistan," the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced on Twitter.

Ten humanitarian groups from Türkiye came together to organize the endeavor, preceded by five similar initiatives to assist the people of the food-strapped country in need of emergency aid.

"We aim to continue our aid with the same determination in the coming period. In this context, we are planning to distribute the materials to be brought to Afghanistan by the sixth Kindness Train service to families in need in as many provinces as possible in September, again without discrimination, taking into account the regions in need of priority" the Turkish Ambassador in Kabul Cihad Erginay said recently.

In these regions, in addition to food parcels containing products such as flour, oil, various legumes, sugar, salt, pasta, tomato paste for each family, tents, blankets, carpets, diapers and feeding sets, clothes, shoes, stationery items are also provided for those whose houses are damaged. Humanitarian aid materials were distributed in many items. The aid was planned to meet the needs of each family for several months. Institutions also contribute to the Afghan economy by purchasing aid other than materials from Türkiye through the "Kindness Trains" from the Afghan market.

When the sixth voyage arrives in Afghanistan, a total of 1.25 million Afghans will have received aid from the trains, 17 in total, AFAD added.

On Jan. 27, two trains with 47 wagons carrying 750 tons of aid left Ankara and reached Afghanistan on Feb. 7. The second train initiative carried 45 wagons with 921 tons of emergency aid to Afghanistan on Feb. 23 after a 12-day voyage.

With 900 more tons of goods, the third train reached the Afghan city of Herat on March 14, having left Ankara on Feb. 25. On March 30, the fourth train departed Ankara with 1,478 tons of aid and reached Afghanistan on April 18. The fifth train set off for Afghanistan on July 4 and reached it on July 16.

According to the United Nations Humanitarian Coordination Office (OCHA), half of Afghanistan's population now faces acute hunger, children are out of education, and over 9 million people are uprooted.

Aid groups describe Afghanistan's plight as one of the world's most rapidly growing humanitarian crises. According to the United Nations, half the population now faces acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced and millions of children are out of school.

Previously, the United Nations and its partners launched a $4.4 billion funding appeal to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan in 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also warned that millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, urging the international community to release Afghanistan's frozen assets and jump-start its banking system.

The Turkish government has taken a pragmatic approach to the events in Afghanistan, including the emergence of the Taliban after the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces. Underlining that new realities have emerged in the country, Ankara said it would move forward accordingly while keeping communication with all relevant leaders open.

NATO member Türkiye maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover and urged those countries to step up engagement. At the same time, it said it would only work fully with the Taliban if they formed a more inclusive administration.