Türkiye’s Ambassador to Syria Nuh Yılmaz visited the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, where he met with Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib, officials said Wednesday.

Gharib welcomed Yılmaz and Türkiye’s consul general in Aleppo, Hakan Cengiz, at the entrance of the governorate building.

During the meeting at the Aleppo Governorate, Yılmaz expressed that he was pleased to be visiting the city, according to officials.

Türkiye and Syria revived ties after the fall of the Baathist regime in late 2024. Ankara has pledged support to Syria on its path to recovery after the Assad regime’s brutal attacks left the country in ruins. Ankara has been providing training, advisory and technical support to Syrian security forces at the request of Damascus since a deal was signed in August.

Recently, the YPG terrorist group has shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, killing 24 people, wounding nearly 130, and displacing about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.

Even after Syrian forces established control over Sheikh Maksoud, the YPG reportedly entrenched themselves in and around a hospital, disregarding the safety of patients and wounded civilians. Syrian officials said the army’s efforts to avoid civilian casualties allowed the group to take shelter there. YPG snipers operating from tunnels in the area killed multiple Syrian security personnel, sources added.

On the other hand, Turkish officials reiterated that Türkiye is monitoring the developments in Syria and prioritizes Syria's building of a new order while opposing any attempt that would harm Syria's territorial integrity.