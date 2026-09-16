Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Wednesday strongly condemned a drone attack targeting Mecca, saying any assault on Islam’s holiest sites wounds the shared conscience of the Muslim world.

Duran described the attack attempt as “vile” and stressed that safeguarding the peace and security of Mecca is a major concern for Muslims worldwide.

Referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s repeated calls for de-escalation, he said the Islamic world needs “common sense, dialogue and lasting peace” rather than new conflicts.

He also voiced Türkiye’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and conveyed his sympathies following the attack.