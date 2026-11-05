Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks Thursday with Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic in Ankara as the senior Croatian official paid an official visit to Türkiye, the ministry said.

Separately, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also met with Jandrokovic at the Defense Ministry, where the two chaired talks between their delegations, the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye and Croatia maintain close diplomatic and economic ties, underpinned by their shared NATO membership and cooperation on regional security. Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize Croatia's independence in 1992, and the two countries have since strengthened relations through political dialogue, trade and investment, as well as cooperation aimed at promoting stability in southeastern Europe.