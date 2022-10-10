Türkiye can play a key diplomatic role to prevent the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in the Ukraine war, Marko Mihkelson, chairperson of the Estonian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said Monday.

"Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made important diplomatic moves by bringing the recently warring parties to the negotiating table. On nuclear weapons, too, Erdoğan may have effective words to say to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," he told the Anadolu Agency (AA) on the recently rising possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in the war.

Mihkelson, who was in Türkiye as part of an official visit, said that both Estonia and Türkiye are members of NATO and have similar perspectives that prioritize peace.

He pointed out that both countries are facing security problems arising from the conflict environment in their neighboring countries.

"We are two allied countries seeking solutions to similar challenges," he underlined.

Regarding Putin's statement that he will not hesitate to use all the capabilities at his disposal, referring to nuclear weapons, when necessary, he said: "If Russia even uses nuclear tactical weapons, it will be the end of history. Nobody wants to witness the use of nuclear weapons."

Stating that Russia should turn to diplomatic channels, Mihkelson said that President Erdoğan can play an important role in preventing such a crisis.

Noting that NATO is an alliance that is in harmony and only defends its own territory, Mihkelson used the following expressions: "If Estonia is targeted, Türkiye is targeted, if Türkiye is targeted, Estonia is also threatened. One of Putin's goals is to cause division in the NATO alliance. I believe the idea of ​​'all for one, one for all' is very powerful and has been preserved among NATO allies for more than 70 years. Russia must understand that NATO has no plans to destroy Russia. NATO is a structure that only defends its own territory."

Most recently, Türkiye enabled a prisoner swap between the warring countries. Also, Turkish mediation proved vital in facilitating the signing of a deal between Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to reopen certain Ukrainian ports to release grain that had been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war – a development that has been crucial in responding to a growing global food crisis.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis.

With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on March 29 as the war entered its second month, with casualties piling up on both sides. Türkiye also hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya in March.

Erdoğan recently said the Istanbul grain deal and Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap are diplomatic successes for Türkiye despite all the difficulties.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

A Joint Coordination Center (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Erdoğan said that since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, over 6 million tons of agricultural products have left ports.

"The continuation of the grain shipments in the upcoming period will be to the benefit of the people of Ukraine, all of Europe and the world," Erdoğan said.

The president also stressed that Russian fertilizers should be supplied to countries in need via Türkiye.