Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday was received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

As part of his official visit, Fidan also met with Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the Ukrainian presidency.

No further details were provided about the meetings.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister held a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

At the news conference, Fidan said Türkiye hopes to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the next round of peace talks, which would also include U.S. President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sybiha said Ukraine is ready to discuss a temporary cease-fire, noting: "We want to end the war this year and are ready to discuss a cease-fire – whether for 30, 50 or 100 days."

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for a second round of peace talks in Türkiye and had finalized its position document. However, Ukrainian officials said the memorandum had yet to be delivered.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.