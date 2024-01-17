Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will discuss the Gaza conflict during a two-day visit to Jordan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Fidan will meet his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and also be received by King Abdullah II, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly the current situation in Palestine, will be discussed," it added.

The pair have previously traveled to several Western nations, including the U.S., Canada and Belgium, as part of the Gaza contact group of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to strengthen the shifting global stance for Israel to stop its attacks on Palestinian civilians.

The latest conflict in the Gaza Strip began after the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said to have killed 1,200 people in Israel.

Tel Aviv, in response, has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians and turned the blockaded enclave to ruins amid growing calls for a cease-fire.