Türkiye's U.N. envoy Ahmet Yıldız said Friday that Syria has made "noteworthy progress" since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, urging greater international support for the country’s political transition and reconstruction efforts.

"In just four months, the administration has achieved what many once deemed unthinkable: the successful convening of the National Dialogue Conference, the announcement of a Constitutional Declaration, and the formation of a technocratic Transitional Government," Yıldız told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria.

"These milestones mark a clear and promising path toward a Syrian-owned, Syrian-led political transition that aligns with the aspirations of the Syrian people," he added.

Yıldız emphasized that sustaining progress will require global support, and said: "We, therefore, call on the international community to actively support reconstruction efforts and, critically, to lift sanctions without delay."

He condemned continued Israeli military actions in Syria, calling them a threat to regional peace.

"These acts violate Syrian sovereignty and pose a serious threat to regional peace and security," he said.

"We unequivocally condemn these attacks and urge this Council to take immediate and resolute action to prevent further escalation," he added.

Noting Türkiye's stance on terrorism, Yıldız said, "the future of Syria must not be held hostage by terrorist entities, organizations such as Daesh and PKK/YPG/the so-called SDF must not be allowed to take any role in the country's future."

"Türkiye remains firmly committed to supporting the Syrian people in overcoming the challenges of this new chapter," he added.​​​​​​​