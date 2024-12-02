The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Türkiye hailed growing bilateral relations between Ankara and Abu Dhabi, as he spoke at a reception marking the 53rd UAE National Day in the capital Ankara Monday.

Noting that the leaders of the two countries have taken determined steps to boost bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, Ambassador Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri said they have also been working to support the targets of the UAE-Türkiye Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was signed in March 2023 and went into effect in Sept. 2023.

Türkiye has successfully become the fastest-growing trade partner of the UAE, with bilateral trade volume exceeding $20 billion in 2023, marking an increase of 107% compared to the previous year.

Al Dhaheri also thanked everyone for contributing to strengthening Türkiye-UAE relations.