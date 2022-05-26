United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Turkey on May 27, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

Progress made in bilateral relations and regional issues will be discussed during the meetings.

Turkey and the UAE have moved to put years of tense relations behind them, opening the doors to a new phase in bilateral relations marked by deeper economic cooperation after a yearslong dispute, during which the sides maintained economic ties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid a return visit to the UAE in mid-February, after a trip by the current UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) to Ankara in late November that marked a significant move toward overcoming disputes.

The visit, which was Erdoğan’s first to the Gulf country since 2013, was marked by a score of agreements, including on trade, industry, defense, health and medical sciences, land and sea transportation and climate action.