Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Ukraine has reassured its position on neutrality and not joining NATO and that the two sides are now working on assurances.

Speaking in a live broadcast on A Haber news channel, Çavuşoğlu said significant progress was made at the Istanbul talks but said Turkey had not seen the full implementation of the decisions made in the talks in Istanbul, including the withdrawal of Russian forces from some areas.

"Is everything over? It's not ... Some steps were taken to reduce the tension, even though we don't see it much on the ground," he said.

"Some say it's tactical maneuvering. Some raise doubts. We are cautious," he said.

The Turkish minister also praised Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, who was present at the Istanbul talks, for his "useful role" in ending the war. He said he was "sincerely" working to end the conflict.

He has been liaising between Kyiv and Moscow since the invasion began on Feb. 24, Çavuşoğlu said.

Abramovich made a surprise appearance at Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday.

He noted that Turkey is working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers again, and the two ministers may meet within the next two weeks.

"What matters is that the two sides come together and agree on a lasting cease-fire," he said.

"Turkey would like to host the meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine," Çavuşoğlu said.

The two countries will continue to hold peace talks on April 1, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister also said Russia does not oppose Turkey and Germany acting as guarantors for Ukraine, however, he said it is out of the question for Turkey to send troops and get involved in the war if it becomes a guarantor country, rejecting claims made in some reports.

The talks on Tuesday hosted by Turkey sketched out what could end up being a framework for ending the war. The talks had been expected to resume on Wednesday, but Foreign Çavuşoğlu said the two sides were bringing the proposals back to their capitals.

At the conference in Istanbul, Ukraine’s delegation laid a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said negotiators would take Ukraine’s proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin and then Moscow would provide a response, but he did not say when.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has sparked international outrage with the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, imposing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

'Gas pipeline with Israel not possible in short term'

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu said a possible gas pipeline project between Turkey and Israel is not possible in the short-term and building an alternative system to cut Russian dependence will not happen quickly.

Turkey and Israel have in recent weeks been working to mend their long-strained ties, and energy has emerged as a potential area of cooperation.

The regional rivals expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs over the Palestinian conflict, Turkish support of the Hamas group, which runs Gaza, and other issues.

Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Çavuşoğlu said he would travel to Israel and Palestine with Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez in mid-May and would discuss the appointment of ambassadors with his Israeli counterpart during the visit.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will not give up the Palestinian cause for the sake of fixing relations with Israel.