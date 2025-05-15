President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need for a negotiated solution through direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, stressing that reaching a consensus on minimum common ground is critical to preventing further loss of life, as he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara on Thursday.

The Presidential Communications Directorate said Erdoğan described the current moment as a historic opportunity to launch negotiations, expressing Türkiye’s strong support for dialogue both at the technical and leadership levels.

The president also underscored Türkiye’s commitment to keeping channels of communication open between the two countries, saying that Ankara attaches great importance to facilitating dialogue. He reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to host a potential summit between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, stating that he would be pleased to welcome both sides when they are prepared to meet.