Ukrainian and Russian delegations hailed "constructive" talks that took place in Istanbul on Tuesday, in separate statements made after the meeting.

Ukraine wants to see eight countries, including Turkey, as guarantor states, according to a negotiator who spoke after the meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases.

The proposals would also include a 15-year consultation period on the status of annexed Crimea and could come into force only in the event of a complete cease-fire, the negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.

Neutral status would include not having foreign military bases in Ukraine, the negotiator said.

Meanwhile, the top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said talks with Ukraine in Istanbul were constructive.

"We will convey Ukraine’s suggestions to President Putin," Medinsky said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv will be suspended for dialogue after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian delegation said Kyiv will not join NATO but it’s bid to join the EU cannot be blocked. In a later statement, Medinsky said Russia is not against Ukraine joining the bloc.

While Ukraine's negotiator said a meeting between Ukrainian, Russian presidents were possible after Tuesday's peace talks in Istanbul, Medinsky said such a meeting would only be possible if a deal has been rubber stamped by the foreign ministers of both countries.

Ukrainian ambassador thanks Turkey for support

Meanwhile, Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara thanked Turkey for its support to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Vasyl Bodnar said his country wants the war to end immediately as many people had to flee the country to save their lives.

Thanking Turkey for its support to Ukraine, Bodnar said: "Turkey continues negotiations with Russia. It is important for us to stop the war and deaths. We are grateful to Turkey as it is helping in the negotiation."

"It takes sanctions and power from all over the world to stop Russia," he added.

Bodnar stated Ukraine is "trying to protect itself, and even carrying out counterattacks in some regions."

He said: "The Russian forces are bombing our people. They bombed several fuel tanks the previous day."

Citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's previous remarks stressing his country's territorial integrity, Bodnar said: "As a state, our security is important. We want to achieve security guarantees. Turkey is one of the most powerful countries that guarantee our security. We are on the same side as Turkey. We are on the side of peace. We want peace."

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed and 1,842 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched the war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to the UN, which has said that the exact figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.