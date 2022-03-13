U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Turkey's efforts regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Ukraine in a phone call with Guterres on Sunday.

Erdoğan told Guterres that Turkey has been exerting efforts for a cease-fire, humanitarian aid, evacuation of civilians and the re-establishment of peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.

For his part, Guterres thanked Erdoğan for Turkey's mediating efforts, contribution to peace work and diplomatic efforts.

Turkey has been one of the countries leading efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has affected millions of civilians.

Ankara brought together the foreign ministers of both countries for a meeting for the first time after the war in Antalya.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.