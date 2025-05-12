U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the PKK terrorist group's announcement to disband and disarm, calling it a significant step toward a resolution in Türkiye.

Speaking at a news conference, Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said that the secretary-general of the global body welcomed the news of the PKK's decision to disband and disarm.

"This decision, if implemented, represents another important step towards a peaceful resolution of a long-standing conflict," he said.

The PKK announcement follows a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Öcalan, who called for the dissolution of the PKK and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted more than four decades.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.