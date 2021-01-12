U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to hold an informal meeting with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades in February to see whether conditions are ripe to resume dormant peace talks.

Tatar and the Greek Cypriot leader held a meeting with the U.N. envoy to the island on Monday.

The Greek Cypriot administration’s spokesperson, Kyriakos Koushos, did not provide a specific date for the informal February meeting, which will bring together top officials from Cyprus’ three "guarantors" – Greece, Turkey and Britain. Anastasiades reportedly proposed several undisclosed confidence-building measures to “create the appropriate climate” for negotiations.

After talks with Jane Holl Lute at the Presidential Palace in the capital Lefkoşa, Tatar expressed satisfaction with the meeting and looked to schedule future negotiations on the divided island's future.

Reiterating that 50 years of negotiations based on federalism had yielded no results, he said: "We underlined that we are seeking a resolution that would allow coexistence for two sovereign states on Cyprus."

Pointing to Turkey's key role in finding a resolution to the Cyprus issue, he said Turkish Cypriots know the benefits of cooperating with Turkey.

"We co-administer the process with Turkey. We, Turkish Cypriots, are in full cooperation and consultation with Turkey," he said.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has been involved in this for years and has mastered it."

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Turkey's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K.