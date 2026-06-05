The U.N. secretary-general's personal envoy for Cyprus will visit the island next week to meet with Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders, as the United Nations seeks to maintain momentum in efforts to advance dialogue over the decades-long Cyprus issue.

Speaking to reporters, Stephane Dujarric said Maria Angela Holguin will be in Cyprus from June 7 to June 14, where she is scheduled to hold consultations with leaders from both communities.

Dujarric added that Holguin will also travel to Türkiye and Greece as part of her regional consultations.

"Separately, on June 8 to discuss a way forward from Cyprus, she will travel to Ankara and Athens for further meetings and consultations," he added.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.