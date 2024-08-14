President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his call for a reform of the U.N. Security Council, which he said falls short of fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, supporting a similar call by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In a statement, Erdoğan praised Guterres's remarks, as he said the African continent and the African people must be given an opportunity to contribute to a fair global system.

In a message posted on X on Monday, Guterres said the top global body was designed by the victors of World War II.

"The world has changed but the composition of the Council has not kept pace," Guterres said, adding that it is unacceptable that Africa – with over a billion people – does not have a permanent member.

"African voices, insights & participation must be brought to bear across the Council’s deliberations & actions," Guterres said.

Erdoğan noted that a UNSC reform was vital before more wars surrounded the region and more blood was shed, as he said humanity expects this.

He continued by saying that Türkiye would continue to promote the idea that the "World is Bigger than Five" and that "A Fairer World is Possible."

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand by all our friends who sincerely strive toward the creation of a U.N. Security Council that is in line with a fair international system and present conditions," Erdoğan said.

The Security Council is the most important body of the United Nations and is responsible for conflict resolution and peacekeeping. It comprises 15 of the 193 U.N. member states. Five nuclear powers are permanent members and have the right to veto all decisions: the U.S., China, Russia, Britain and France. Some of the other 188 member states alternate in the other 10 seats every two years.

For years, the body has been considered largely incapable of action due to mutual blockades by the U.S., China and Russia on central issues. A fundamental reform of the Security Council has been discussed for decades without any progress.