A U.S. State Department spokesman praised favorable relations with Türkiye, as he highlighted Ankara's role as an important ally.

Spokesman Matthew Miller made the remarks in response to a question about whether a recent sanction targeting several Turkish entities would affect Sweden's NATO bid.

"Not at all. We have a constructive, warm relationship with the Turkish government. They are important ally of ours," Miller said at a news conference on Thursday.

He pointed out that President Joe Biden recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and highlighted that Washington continues to communicate with Ankara to emphasize the significance of Sweden's NATO accession.

"It should happen as soon as possible,” he said. "And we don't see these as in any way connected and we don't see that in any way.”

Erdoğan agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to parliament following a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.

In addition, the Turkish president held a meeting with Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit, where he hailed the start of a "new process” with Washington.