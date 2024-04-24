The Foreign Ministry criticized the 2023 Human Rights Report published by the U.S. State Department for containing baseless claims and false information about Türkiye and Washington's double standards on human rights.

In a statement, the ministry said it does not give credit to the aforementioned report, which it said was “prepared on the basis of allegations of unknown origin and discourses of circles affiliated with terrorist organizations yet another year.”

The ministry continued by saying that Türkiye is “firmly” committed to democracy, human rights and the rule of law, amid the “multifaceted” terrorist threats.

Noting that Türkiye’s anti-terrorism operations are conducted based on self-defense and solely target terrorists and their capabilities, the ministry said Washington’s insistence on inconsistent claims that distort the facts is incomprehensible.

“We are also deeply concerned that the report does not duly reflect the ongoing inhuman attacks in Gaza, which significantly impairs not only the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people but also the common values of all humanity,” the ministry said, adding that the biased U.S. report was prepared with political motives, calling it “far from impartiality and objectivity.”

The ministry continued by urging the U.S. to focus on its own human rights record and to halt its cooperation with terrorist organizations and hypocritical policy on human rights.