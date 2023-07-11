Washington reiterated its support for selling F-16 jets to Türkiye Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington has publicly "supported the provision of F-16s to Türkiye for some time."

"We've made that clear publicly that we support it but that there are a number of members of Congress, who as much as we don't believe the issue should be linked with NATO accession, there are members of Congress who believe that it is. And so we always make that clear, privately and publicly," said Miller.

He noted Sweden took steps to address Türkiye's concerns, including changing its Constitution and arresting terrorism suspects, and added that the U.S. believes those actions have been sufficient to address the concerns.

On Türkiye's EU bid, Miller said the United States has, for a number of years, supported its EU aspirations and "we continue to do so."

Miller's remarks came hours ahead of Türkiye's support for Sweden's entry into NATO as Stockholm moves toward becoming the 32nd member of the transatlantic alliance.