The United States reiterated Türkiye's critical role as a "valuable NATO" partner, saying that Washington will continue to work with Ankara to enhance the military bloc.

"I would say that Turkey, despite our disagreements on this question, has been a valuable NATO ally," Spokesman Matthew Miller said in response to a question about calls for Türkiye's expulsion from NATO following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks about Hamas.

"We look forward to continuing to work with them to strengthen NATO, and that includes securing Sweden's quick accession to NATO something that we know is now pending in the Turkish Parliament," he added.

"This is not the first issue with which we've disagreed with the leadership of Turkey, but we still find them to be a productive and helpful NATO ally," Miller said.

Last week, Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, called for NATO to "seriously consider" Türkiye's membership after President Erdoğan said Hamas is "not a terrorist organization." He said Hamas is not a terrorist group but a group of fighters defending their homeland.

"The West sees Hamas as a terrorist group. I tell Israel here: The West owes you many things, but we are not indebted to Israel. Hamas is not a terrorist organization. It is a liberation group, a group of mujahideen fighting to defend its lands and people,” he said, using a word of Arabic origin.

In response to a question on Erdoğan's remarks, Miller said: "I think we have been very clear about our assessment that they are in fact a real terrorist organization.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, diplomatic sources said late Sunday. The two top diplomats, who have been in close contact since the latest stage of the Palestine-Israel conflict broke out in early October, discussed the situation.

Türkiye has been trying to facilitate diplomatic channels to push for a cease-fire amid incessant Israeli airstrikes, which killed thousands and destroyed hospitals, homes, schools, marketplaces, churches, mosques, refugee camps and more.