Washington called on all countries to respect the territorial integrity of others as Greece and Turkey accuse each other of airspace violations.

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected," a State Department official told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We encourage all countries to respect the sovereign airspace of other countries and to operate state aircraft with due regard for the safety of navigation of civil aircraft. Where disagreements exist over the limits of a country's territorial airspace, we urge coordination and discussion, not actions that could lead to deadly accidents," the official added.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in late April that on April 26-28, the Greek Air Force carried out provocative flights in close proximity to the Turkish coast and repeatedly violated Turkish airspace over the southwestern towns of Didim, Datca, and Dalaman.

"The Turkish Air Force reciprocated to these provocative flights and violations in accordance with their rules of engagement," he said.

Greece has accused Turkey of unauthorized flights over Greek islands.

The dispute is the latest in a series of rows between Athens and Ankara over sea and air boundaries.

Turkey and Greece have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes that intensified with moves to explore potential undersea natural gas reserves.

The disagreement has resulted in near-daily air force patrols and interception missions, mostly in disputed airspace around Greek islands that are near Turkey’s coastline.