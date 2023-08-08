The United States supports Türkiye's efforts to resume the Ukraine grain deal, a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.

"I'm not going to speak to the visit, in particular, other than to say one thing that we have welcomed is the role that Türkiye has played in pressing Russia to rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Matthew Miller said in response to a question about a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Türkiye in August.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last week that a date has not yet been set for the Russian president's visit, but talks continue and hopefully Putin will visit in August.

"They (Türkiye) were very constructive obviously, in helping reach that deal for that initiative in the first place and helpful in convincing Russia to continue with the initiative," said Miller. "They continue to play a productive role. We think it's useful that they play that role."

Erdoğan's recent remarks followed a telephone call with Putin last Wednesday, during which the Turkish president told his Russian counterpart that Türkiye will continue its "intense" efforts and diplomacy to resume the Black Sea grain deal.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Türkiye, the U.N., and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February of that year. Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.