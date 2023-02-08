United States Agency for International Development (USAID) search and rescue squads arrived at Incirlik Air Base on Wednesday to help with earthquake efforts in Türkiye following the recent disaster, which affected 10 provinces.

U.S. Ambassador Jeff Flake welcomed the teams, which came from Los Angeles and Fairfax County.

Ambassador Flake welcomes a USAID search and rescue team member at Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Handout)

“USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) will work in close coordination with Turkish authorities to conduct search and rescue operations in the hardest-hit areas while identifying other priority humanitarian needs,” a press release said.

The team consists of 159 people, 12 rescue dogs and 77,110 kilograms (170,000 pounds) of specialized equipment, the press release said, adding that they will travel to the Adıyaman province in coordination with the Government of Türkiye.

The U.S. previously deployed 79-person teams in addition to personnel already on the ground to support Turkish search and rescue efforts, and to help address the needs of all those who have been hurt or displaced by the earthquake.

The aircraft carrying USAID search and rescue team at Incirlik Air Base. (Handout)

"USAID and the Pentagon are also now coordinating with their Turkish counterparts on additional assistance. And of course, U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are going to be responding to the destruction inside Syria," John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

Aid and condolences poured in from around the world as Türkiye reels from deadly earthquakes in its southern provinces.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara has received offers from the international community for aid, with at least 60 nations, alongside NATO and the EU, sending relief, medical aid, as well as condolences and prayers.

At least 9,057 people died, while 52,979 people were injured and 6,444 buildings were destroyed in Monday's earthquakes, considered to be one of the worst disasters of the century.